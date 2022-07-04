Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,310 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 1.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

MNST traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $94.59. 47,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,548. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

