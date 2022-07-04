Defender Capital LLC. Sells 8,700 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. American Well comprises 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in American Well were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,757. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.