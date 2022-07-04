DeHive (DHV) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (DHV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $397,971.77 and approximately $36,162.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

