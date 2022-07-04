Depth Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $18,724.43 and approximately $72.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.02 or 1.00026808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.