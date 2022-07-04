Deri Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $186,973.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.