Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,279,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

