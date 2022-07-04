Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

About Diamcor Mining (Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.