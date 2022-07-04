Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $151.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.46.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

