Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $67,608.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.23 or 0.05580863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00263950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00548362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,135,933 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

