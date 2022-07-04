disBalancer Market Cap Reaches $857,840.90 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $857,840.90 and approximately $66,313.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00153913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00853958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015099 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,195,334 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

