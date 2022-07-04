Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

