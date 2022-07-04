Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

DORM traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

