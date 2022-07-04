Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

