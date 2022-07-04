E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Sells $198,250.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,176.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 69.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.