Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Eastern stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

