EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $144.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $157.03 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.