Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,515 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 504.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,930 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares during the period.

Shares of EXG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.87. 32,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

