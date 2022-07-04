eBoost (EBST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. eBoost has a market cap of $301,403.59 and approximately $66.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

