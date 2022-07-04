Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

