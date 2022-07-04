Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elite Education Group International stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Elite Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEIQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Elite Education Group International has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

