Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $52.27 or 0.00265222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $41.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00047358 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,504,474 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

