Emercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $9,837.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $899,791.78 and $9,837.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040447 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,505,182 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

