ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.85) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.43) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

ETR ENI traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching €11.22 ($11.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.23. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.75).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

