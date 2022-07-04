Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,212.74

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $93,212.74 and approximately $45,735.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00217742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00418519 BTC.

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

