Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 1,308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 861.7 days.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.56) to GBX 2,060 ($25.27) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,430 ($29.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.88) to GBX 2,235 ($27.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.78) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,325.00.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Entain has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

