Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Envista by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.