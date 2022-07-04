EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 134,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,207. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

