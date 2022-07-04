EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.62. 134,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,207. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

