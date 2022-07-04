Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,308,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $204,708.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 324,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock worth $4,477,199 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

EPSN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,520. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

