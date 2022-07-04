Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,136 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up approximately 0.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.22% of Magnite worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Magnite by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

