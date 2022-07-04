Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 218,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

