EventChain (EVC) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (EVC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $33,245.30 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

