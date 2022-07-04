Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ MNTS remained flat at $$2.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Momentus has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Momentus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Momentus by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Momentus by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

