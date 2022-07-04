Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $237.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.54 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

