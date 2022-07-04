Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. 29,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

