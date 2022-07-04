Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.47. 99,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,098. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.