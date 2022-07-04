Exane Derivatives Acquires 4,137 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. 165,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

