Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 486.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.