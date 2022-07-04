Exane Derivatives Buys 11,408 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,386. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

