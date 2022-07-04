Exane Derivatives Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
