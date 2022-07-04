Exane Derivatives Has $7.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,033 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.03. 235,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

