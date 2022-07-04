Exane Derivatives Invests $1.06 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $77.00. 914,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.