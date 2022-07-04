Exane Derivatives Takes $1.25 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,969. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.