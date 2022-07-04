Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.4 days.

Shares of EIFZF stock remained flat at $$32.48 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $37.72.

EIFZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

