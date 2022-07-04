Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 255.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.37 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.