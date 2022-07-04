F M Investments LLC Acquires 7,620 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,445 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.0% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 68.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 786,635 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 45.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.