F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.31. 41,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,118. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its 200 day moving average is $475.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.