Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,082.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $324,739.66 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

