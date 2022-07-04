Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.03% of Farfetch worth $462,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Farfetch by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,404,000 after buying an additional 2,631,408 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 930.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 785,482 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

FTCH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 533,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613,378. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

