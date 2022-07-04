Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 442,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,831. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,286 over the last three months. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

